This historic photo is of the flowers outside of the aquatic centre in City Park, circa 1960s. It was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Steven James.

City Park in the sixties

This historic photo is of the flowers outside of the aquatic centre in City Park, circa 1960s. It was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Steven James.

historyKelownaLocal History

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Poverty not a character flaw’: Removing stigma, highlighting services in Salmon Arm crucial

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Paige Janvier and Antuon Bitternose modeling the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society anti-bullying tops that are for sale for pink shirt day (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles

The YMCA of South Interior BC will have family-friendly activities on the Family Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)
Kelowna YMCA celebrates Family Day