Closet cleanout goes farmers’ market style for a second year

The new style is to accommodate pandemic guidelines, says event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown

A popular Kelowna buy and sell event is coming back for the summer sporting its new format.

The Great Closet Cleanout, every spring and fall, used to be a flea-market style event but since last fall’s closet cleanout event, it is now an open-air “farmers’ market style” event.

Event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said they missed their usual spring opening as they waited until restrictions eased. But due to the missed spring event, she said shoppers can expect to see spring and summer clothing items at this cleanout.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel parking lot.

“This is once again an open-air market, but it will be totally covered by their hotel tower, so rain or shine, the vendor market will be undercover,” Brown said in a statement.

The event will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, with distanced tables, sanitizing stations, and one-way travel through the market. Physical distancing will be enforced and though masks are not required, they are highly recommended.

Brown said she is asking for the public’s support in spreading the word about the event.

“While we will continue to provide this market in a safe and responsible manner, we appeal to everyone to recognize that events are one of the few industries that have been mostly shut down for the past 15 months,” she said.

“We would love your help to spread the news and attend so that we can continue to offer these in the future.”

Entry is $5, with part of the proceeds going to The Bridge Youth Recovery House. Leftover clothing will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

More information on the market is available through the website.

