Cloth bags now available at Summerland thrift store

Reusable cloth bags are now available at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store.
Earlier this year, the auxiliary announced that the store would be switching to reusable cloth bags. The red bags have the letters SHCA and the store’s website address on the front side.
Previously, the store reused old grocery bags for customer purchases.
The reusable bags are available for sale at the thrift store for $2 each. This amount almost covers the cost of the 500 bags the store ordered.
The thrift store was formed in 1909 and has been donating money for health-related initiatives in Summerland and the South Okanagan. The store is open each Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
