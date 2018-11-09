Parker Crook

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

Residents from Salmon Arm to Kelowna woke up to a dusting of white stuff Friday morning and the snow continues to fall around the region.

Up to 2 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Okanagan, with temperatures hovering around 2 C.

RELATED: Snow arrives in Okanagan

The snow will stop before Saturday morning, making for a cloudy day with a high of 5 C.

A cloudy day again on Sunday as temperatures dip down to about 2 C.

In the Shuswap, residents can expect between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday with temperatures of 3 C.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be cloudy; however no snow is anticipated – temperatures will sit at 3 C.

Light flurries are falling in the Similkameen which should end Friday afternoon.

Saturday is shaping up to be clear with possible sunshine and temperatures of about 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Sunday with temperatures near 2 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd
Next story
Salvation Army Central Okanagan brings back Sharing Christmas

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

West Kelowna council passes two motions in first meeting after inauguration

Social housing funding and Agricultural Land Reserve exemptions were on the agenda.

Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd

The sixth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff took place on Thursday

Mother’s heroic act during the war brings back memories for Kelowna woman

Clelia Bartolami remembers her mom helping save three British soldiers in Italy

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

B.C. Lions look to be first-ever crossover team to win Grey Cup

The Lions face the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in the CFL’s Eastern semifinal

Most Read