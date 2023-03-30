‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns with 4 events in April: Kelowna RCMP

After a two-month hiatus, the Kelowna RCMP are bringing back ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for the month of April.
The RCMP will host four events over the course of the month to give Kelowna residents a chance to ask questions and learn about local policing.
“It was a great experience in January,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “Several people came to speak with our team members during the Coffee with a Cop events in January and we are looking forward with talking to even more people this time around.”
The four events will take place in four coffee shops around Kelowna:
– Monday April 3, 2023 – UBC Okanagan campus – Courtyard outside – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.;
– Thursday April 13, 2023 – 350 Bakehouse Café – 567 Bernard Avenue – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.;
– Thursday April 20, 2023 – Kekuli Cafe – 3550 Carrington Rd #307, West Kelowna – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.;
– Thursday April 27, 2023 – Downtown Kelowna Library – 1380 Ellis Street – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Residents who plan to attend don’t have a buy a coffee in order to talk to a cop.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.