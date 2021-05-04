The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)

The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)

COLUMN: A taste of maternal memories

Okanagan Regional Library to publish community cookbook

When I think of my mom, I think of many things — love, kindness, strength, and baking. There’s just something about her chocolate chip cookies that taste so much better when she makes them (trust me, I’ve tried many times to replicate them — it can’t be done!)

Many of our family traditions are based around my mother’s baking. Cinnamon buns and cheesecakes at Christmas, lemon meringue pie for Easter and every time we made a trip to Alberta to visit our family, you better believe we were never without Tupperware containers filled to the brim with cookies, brownies and the ultimate favourite, Jackie Squares.

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo points to correct recipe after New York Times botches batch of bars

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Feeding the family

To everyone outside of my family, these treats are called Confetti Squares. Simply made with just four ingredients, butter, peanut butter, butterscotch chips, and rainbow marshmallows; they are extremely sugary and have a chewy gooey texture. They are so rich and sweet, sometimes I can only eat just one (but only sometimes.)

The squares received the new moniker from my family because my Grandma Jackie loved these squares so much that my mom always had to bring them for her. After she passed, every time someone enjoyed the sweet, peanut buttery, butterscotch perfection they would remark, “Oh, Grandma loved these squares!” and from then on we just called them her squares and everyone knew what we were talking about.

These squares are special to me not only because they remind me of my childhood, but they also remind me of two important women in my life, my mom, who I am so lucky to get to spend so much time with and my Grandma Jackie who I only got to spend the first five years of my life with.

Every time I bite into one of these squares, memories of her sweet demeanor and me riding around on her cane like it was a pony come flooding back to me.

In many households, there is a recipe that is held near and dear to the heart. The Okanagan Regional Library would love to have you share yours with the community and you can even win prizes for entering your recipe.

At the end of the year, recipes will be selected and published in an Okanagan Regional Library Community Cookbook for all to enjoy. To participate, just head to www.libraryplus.ca and click on Submit a Recipe. I can’t wait to taste all your favourite snacks, meals and desserts.

Kayley Robb is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnistcooking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grant gifts Kelowna elementary students new books

Just Posted

A fire broke out on the deck of an apartment suite located on the fourth floor of the Sopa Tower on Pandosy Street Monday evening (May 3), resulting in water and smoke damage to the unit. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Fire breaks out on Kelowna apartment deck

The Monday evening blaze resulted in water and smoke damage to the unit

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Improper e-scooter parking causing accessibility issues in Kelowna

E-scooters parked in the middle of walkways can limit accessibility for people with disabilities

Children at Quigley Elementary school receiving new books in April 2021. The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation gave the school a $6,250-grant to purchase new books in February 2021. (Quigley Elementary/Contributed).
Grant gifts Kelowna elementary students new books

Students at Quigley Elementary received new books in April after the school was selected for a grant

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
Air tankers have landed in Penticton ready to fight wildfires when needed

The three air tankers and one bird dog will be stationed at the Penticton airport base until Aug. 31

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)
COLUMN: A taste of maternal memories

Okanagan Regional Library to publish community cookbook

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

Most Read