Left to right: Bob and Diane Smith with Lori and Ray Hupfer. (Contributed)

Community clean-up crew finds Lake Country’s Carr’s Landing is improving

The organizer said the number of cigarette butts on the roadside is disappointing

Carr’s Landing is looking a little cleaner this week after a group spent spent a day on the weekend out collecting trash.

The Friends of Gable Beach Adopt-a-Road clean-up crew hit the community on May 8.

Organizer Bob Smith has lived in the area since 1990 and had been a volunteer firefighter and first responder in Carr’s Landing for over 25 years.

Smith said he’s impressed by “the lack of garbage compared to when we first started doing this about five years ago, although the huge quantity of cigarette butts on the road is still a big disappointment.”

Smith said now that he is no longer a volunteer firefighter the clean-ups are a great way to give back to the community.

