Community garage sale coming to West Kelowna

Get your weekend shopping in at Lakeview Heights

It’s a treasure hunter’s dream: over 20 garage sales, all at the same time, all in the same neighbourhood.

This Saturday (May 28) from 9a.m.-2p.m., the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood in West Kelowna will be hosting a community sale.

As of noon on May 25, 25 homes have registered to be involved, offering everything from knick knacks, to sporting equipment, furniture and more.

Ready to make a full day out of it? Lakeview Heights surrounds the Westside Wine Trail, so cap off your shopping with a little wine tasting.

There is still time to register to be added to the map, through the event’s Facebook page.

