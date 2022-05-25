Community garage sale coming to West Kelowna

It’s a treasure hunter’s dream: over 20 garage sales, all at the same time, all in the same neighbourhood.
This Saturday (May 28) from 9a.m.-2p.m., the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood in West Kelowna will be hosting a community sale.
As of noon on May 25, 25 homes have registered to be involved, offering everything from knick knacks, to sporting equipment, furniture and more.
Ready to make a full day out of it? Lakeview Heights surrounds the Westside Wine Trail, so cap off your shopping with a little wine tasting.
There is still time to register to be added to the map, through the event’s Facebook page.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
