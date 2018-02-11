Community Leader Awards: Patrick Barton

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

The 4th Annual Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards was held at Okanagan College, Oct. 23, 2017. Leaders are nominated from the community and a board of community members selects the winners.

Patrick Barton has become an essential member of the Kelowna Fire Department in the last 20 years, stepping up to every challenge and chipping in wherever his help has been needed.

His career with the department began in 1997 as a Paid On Call member, but he was hired full-time in 2004. That’s when Patrick started volunteering hundreds of hours annually on behalf of the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Charitable Society and the B.C. Professional Fire Fighter’s Burn Fund, said nominator Larry Hollier, deputy chief.

“Patrick is truly a role model at work and during his countless hours of volunteering his personal time to so many causes,” said Hollier.

He’s been behind the scenes pulling off Ladies Nite Out, Falcons Baseball Charitable Event, Boot Drives, Christmas Tree Chip Program, KFD Open House, B.C. Professional Fire Fighter’s Burn Fund Camps and B.C. Professional Fire Fighter’s Burn Fund’s THRIVE.

THRIVE is a winter retreat for burn survivors between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. The first retreat was held at Big White in 2016 and there they addressed life and burn injury coping skills.

Workshops and exercises engaged the participants in team building; life skills lessons and networking.

The goal is to give each burn survivor new knowledge and tools that will help them navigate the demands of young adulthood; introduce them to opportunities to stay involved with the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and provide an opportunity to continue friendships created at Burn Camp as well as developing new friendships with survivors who have not attended burn camp.

“These kids come from varied backgrounds,” said Barton. “When we go to the retreat it’s really nice to watch them have another kind of experience.”

Previous:

Curtis McTavish – Leader of the Year

Phil Von Unruh – Coach

Dean Kennedy – Coach

Samantha Kilmartin – Coach

Betty Cleland – Mentor

Shelley Pacholok – Courage

Anja Dumas – Courage

Diane Entwistle – Above and Beyond

Michael Greer – Above and Beyond

Sheila Gardiner-Watt – Above and Beyond

Emergency Support Services – Emergency Services

twitter.com

Previous story
Over $500,000 in student bursaries available

Just Posted

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Tours, treats, and art activities offered this Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers releases info on crimes in the region

Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Bard on the Beach co-founder hosts audition workshop in the city

Hodge: Remembering two great Canadians

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge remembers two friends who passed away

Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

Environmentalist David Suzuki’s weekly column talks about food production in the future

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

Movie Guy: The 15:17 to Paris a real life thriller

Kelowna movie reviewer Rick Davis looks at this week’s new releases

Letter: Kelowna airport is in need of complete overhaul

Letter-writer says the airport is indeed confusing to navigate

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Most Read