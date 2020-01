Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

2020 is here and community members are enjoying the last bit of the holidays before going back to work and school.

Some residents have resolutions to be more mindful and calm, while others wanted to wake up earlier to be more productive in a day.

Younger community members wanted to learn more and skate more, and others wanted to gain a bit more weight.

Whatever your resolution, Black Press Media wishes everyone a Happy New Year.

READ MORE: Kelowna celebrates 2020 with all-ages party

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter