Ji-Jitsu star Jeddah Wood is going to go to Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11 for the world championships. (Submitted)

Ji-Jitsu star Jeddah Wood is going to go to Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11 for the world championships. (Submitted)

Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Okanagan Jiu-Jitsu star get to California

Jeddah Wood is set to compete in southern California from Dec. 7 to 11

A rising star in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is getting “overwhelming” support from the community she hopes to soon represent on the international stage.

More than $3,600 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe page for Jeddah Wood, a 16-year-old Penticton athlete who is set to compete in the World No-Gi championships in Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11.

Within 24 hours of opening, the page raised nearly $3,000 in support of Wood’s journey to southern California. In three days total, the community has come together to contribute more than half of the page’s fundraising goal of $6,000.

Money will be used for Wood’s flights, accommodations and living expenses while she aims to win a gold medal.

In July, Wood competed in her first adult tournament and won, capturing gold in her division on a rear-naked choke at a showcase in Port Coquitlam. Two weeks later, she won another gold medal at the CBJJF Provincial championships in Burnaby.

”I am very fortunate to have the support of my family, who have made significant sacrifices toward my success in the sport,” Wood said.

Despite her emergence on the international stage, the Penticton-based competitor still plans on still appearing at all local tournaments.

“We’re just so happy to see the support that’s out there in the community for Jeddah,” her father, Josh, said. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Wood is currently preparing for the Anaheim-hosted event and plans on competing in other high-profile showcases across North America within the next year.

The 16-year-old is a student at Penticton Secondary and has been training since she was nine.

“As far back as I can remember, Jiu-Jitsu has been a primary focus in my life,” Wood said. “I’m proud of my success in the Kid’s division, but now that I’m older, I want to take things to the next level.”

Wood’s GoFundMe can be found here.

READ MORE: Community rallies for Penticton skier looking to represent Canada on world stage

idth=“75%”>

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPentictonSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seniors can get free health check at Kelowna YMCA

Just Posted

Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan made a funding announcement at UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub in Kelowna to advance circular economy practices on Nov. 16, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

(Wildthings Rehabilitation Society Facebook)
Passion for saving wildlife impresses Kelowna council

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash into median slows afternoon traffic in Lake Country

Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council approves 19-storey Bertram Street high-rise