Community rallies to help B.C. couple battling rare form of cancer

GoFundMe launched after wife was diagnosed with the same rare cancer husband is fighting

People are rallying behind the Drombolis family of North Langley. Dad Shane has been battling a rare form of cancer and mom Kristine was recently diagnosed with the very same condition. (GoFundMe)

A campaign to help a Langley husband and wife who are both battling the same rare form of cancer has raised more than $60,000 toward a goal of $100,000.

Kristine Drombolis, a mother of three, has been caring for her husband, Shane, since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2019.

On May 7, a friend posted an appeal on the GoFundMe website, a few days after Kristine was diagnosed with stage 4 of the very same type of cancer.

“Neuroendocrine cancer is exceedingly rare, and the odds of spouses suffering from it at the same time are astronomical, to say the least,” said Heather Prince.

“Now that [they] both face the fight of their lives together, they need more help than those closest to them can provide.”

Prince describes Kristine as a “42-year-old energetic, selfless, and amazing mother to three incredible young children, Kameron, Kaylie and Olivia, who are 13, 10 and 8 years old,” and a pillar of the North Langley yoga and fitness community as an instructor.

After Shane was diagnosed, Kristine became a certified personal trainer with plans to open a fitness facility.

“A week before she was to launch her personal training business, she learned of this horrible diagnosis,” Prince said.

By Monday May 16, the “Help us support the Drombolis Family” page had raised $61,775 from 354 donors.

Among many encouraging comments, one contributor described Kristine as “fiercely loved by all that have the pleasure of knowing her [and an] an inspiration to everyone.”

According to the Canadian Neurendocrine Tumour Society, the disease accounts for approximately two per cent of cancers.

Prince said support was also coming from local BMX community, where Kameron is one of the top riders in the country.