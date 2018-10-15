Competitors get crafty for Okanagan Mixoff

The lag between wine festival season and Christmas in the Okanagan can be hard if you’re looking for a fun evening event; but luckily the Okanagan Mixoff has returned.

This November join ten bartenders and their chefs for an opportunity to not only taste a uniquely paired cocktail and food item, but also judge.

RELATED: Raudz shakes up competition for the win in Kelowna

Sample a beverage made with local ingredients and vote for your favourite, during the people’s choice battle.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown says traditionally the bartenders create a cocktail with an Okanagan Spirit and a local wine, but this year they are mixing things up.

“We have added craft beer and craft cider as an option for the bartenders,” she said.

Recently opened Craft Beer Market, in Kelowna, will participate for the first time, by launching new competitor Matthew McLeod.

McLeod says he the fact he can use craft beer or wine is a good option for him considering how many beers Craft has on tap — more than 100.

This will be McLeod’s first bartending competition and he says he has been working hard to find the right mix to enter into this year’s event, knowing that there is some fierce competitors out there.

“I have been making some cocktails with a few of them,….bugging each other about what we are going to use, giving some false ideas and see if they are going to run with it,” he laughed.

Also joining Craft this year as new competitors are, Cod Father’s, Jack’s Pizza and Liquor, Salt and Brick and The Train Station Pub.

Tickets are still available for Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House by clicking here.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.