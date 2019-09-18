Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Agur Lake Camp and Kelso Entertainment Agency hosted a Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Sept. 5.

Headlining the show was Tim Nutt with opening acts Roger Dugas and Jordan Strauss. The evening raised more than $2,300.

All proceeds will go back to the camp.

The camp is the only fully accessible wilderness campground in British Columbia. It is 20 kilometres from Summerland and has fully furnished cabins, dry RV sites, a dock, paved trails, a communal fire pit, picnic pavilion and an oudorr accessible washroom.

The camp is almost entirely barrier free.

