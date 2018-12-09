Cookies and puppies at the Kelowna BC SPCA

The Kelowna BC SPCA is hosting it’s annual Christmas bake sale on Dec. 15

Does the thought of holiday baking stress you out?

Well, have no fear, the BC SPCA is here.

Volunteer elves have been hard at work preparing Christmas goodies for you to buy at the annual Kelowna BC SPCA bake sale.

The sale takes place Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. in the education building next to the Shelter at 3785 Casorso Road.

It is the 15th annual Christmas Bake sale in Kelowna with all donations going to the BC SPCA.

Besides home baked goods, PJ’s party cakes will also supply some delicious treats as well pet gift baskets have been put together for purchase.

Ho – Ho – Hope to see you there.

For more information on any pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

