Cookies and puppies at the Kelowna BC SPCA

The Kelowna BC SPCA is hosting it’s annual Christmas bake sale on Dec. 15

Does the thought of holiday baking stress you out?

Well, have no fear, the BC SPCA is here.

Volunteer elves have been hard at work preparing Christmas goodies for you to buy at the annual Kelowna BC SPCA bake sale.

The sale takes place Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. in the education building next to the Shelter at 3785 Casorso Road.

It is the 15th annual Christmas Bake sale in Kelowna with all donations going to the BC SPCA.

Besides home baked goods, PJ’s party cakes will also supply some delicious treats as well pet gift baskets have been put together for purchase.

Ho – Ho – Hope to see you there.

Did you miss last week’s episode?

Find me my furever home: Koda and Bailey

For more information on any pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

Sponsored by Buckerfields.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Chistmas light up

Just Posted

Depleted Vernon Vipers run out of gas against West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s Lucas Cullen was the offensive power on the night.

West Kelowna Chistmas light up

There were a couple special guests at the festivities

Rockets part ways with assistant coach

Travis Crickard and the Rockets mutally parted ways Saturday

West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

Warriors look for win against North Okanagan rival Vipers

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The new shelter is located at First United Church

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

Most Read