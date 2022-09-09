Countdown begins for 4th annual Penticton Beer Week

The newly-crafted drink will be launched Oct. 14, thanks to the efforts of all eight local breweries

Representatives from Penticton breweries, sponsors and local charities gathered on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, at Cannery Brewing in anticipation of the start of Penticton Beer Week on Oct. 14. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The countdown is officially on for the fourth-annual Penticton Beer Week.

All eight of Penticton’s breweries have come together to craft a special brew for the occasion, all in the name of giving back to the community.

From Oct. 14 to 22, proceeds for the new beer — Do Good — will be donated back to worthy causes in the South Okanagan, according to Cannery Brewing’s Kim Lawton.

“The reason we call the beer Do Good is that it’s something that helps to do good to the community,” she said at the annual kick-off event on Friday, Sept. 9. “It’s a celebration of craft beer in Penticton and the Okanagan.”

Friday marked the official launch of the five-week-long campaign, that will see Cannery Brewing start the process of crafting the new beverage. It’s described as a Hazy India Pale Ale.

“A lot of people think of Okanagan and Penticton as wine country, but we have a dynamic craft-beer scene here,” Lawton said. “The week in October will be a great way for people to come and check out the scene.”

The beer will be sold at all of Penticton’s breweries, select restaurants and at liquor stores across B.C.

A portion of the proceeds this year will go to Dragonfly Pond Family Society, a charity dedicated to supporting families with children aged birth to 18. Lawton added that a different local charity is chosen every year for Penticton Beer Week.

Friday’s event at Cannery included representation from the city’s many breweries. The growth of the craft-beer scene in the Peach City is something that Lawton has seen firsthand.

“There are eight breweries here now…maybe in five years from now, there will be 10,” she said. “I remember when there were just four. When we all work together, everyone benefits and it puts a spotlight on Penticton.”

Do Good will be made available for tasting on Oct. 14.

Penticton Beer Week will feature special events at breweries before wrapping up its celebration at the Lakeside Resort on Oct. 22.

Early in 2022, local breweries called upon the community to give the city’s beer scene a distinct name. After receiving thousands of submissions, according to Lawton, Penticton Beer Blocks was crowned the winner.

Abandoned Rail, Bad Tattoo, Barley Mill, Cannery, Highway 97, Neighbourhood, Slackwater and Tin Whistle make up Penticton’s brewery scene.

