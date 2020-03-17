The Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry is still open, after Canada closed its borders for every country except the U.S. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

On Monday, March 16, Canada closed its borders for everyone except Americans

On March 16, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would be closing its borders to all travellers who are not Canadians, Americans or permanent residents.

That exception has some people worried.

“I think anybody coming up from the States does concern me,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff. “It’s just changing so quickly. It’s certainly not something any of us are comfortable with.”

READ MORE: B.C. blasts decision to leave Canada-U.S. border open in COVID-19 pandemic

Osoyoos sits on the United States border, and while traffic heading south has dwindled, there are still travellers heading north. According to McKortoff, the travel is driven mostly by Americans seeking to take advantage of the strength of their dollar with shopping.

“I’m not sure how many people are coming over the border, but I do know as a general rule there are people coming across,” said McKortoff. “I know many people in Osoyoos are not going across the line to get gas, or to get cheese.”

The town has enacted multiple policies to keep the risk of the virus spreading as low as possible. On Monday, March 16, they closed down the town’s facilities, as well as consolidated all town customer service into the town hall and planning offices.

“We’re trying to do our best,” said McKortoff. “We have no cases here that we know of, and we’re trying to do anything we can to prevent it. We’ve closed our public facilities, such as our library and our hockey arena.”

READ MORE: Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

Through the ongoing situation, they are encouraging people to avoid gathering in large groups, but not to stop going out entirely.

“We want to encourage common sense,” said McKortoff. “Please support local businesses, we don’t want people to go out of business because they have no customers.”

There is no easy solution to the border issue. While many are calling for it to be closed, there are large amounts of goods that travel through it every day.

“I don’t have an answer. I see the provincial government and federal government are at odds on this issue,” said McKortoff. “I know [Health] Minister Adrian Dix was out saying don’t go across the line and asking people in Washington not to come.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Just Posted

LIVE: Kelowna mayor addresses city regarding COVID-19

The announcement is expected to come at noon; watch our live stream here

Monthly rental prices skyrocket in Kelowna by up to five per cent

It will now cost you $1,710 on average to rent a two-bedroom unit in city

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closes day services

Non-registered guests will still have access to lunch and supper meals

Unlucky: Kelowna RCMP tag motorists with 112 tickets on Friday the 13th

Eighty-five tickets were for distracted driving, a $368 fine

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer be able to enter Canada

COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

On Monday, March 16, Canada closed its borders for everyone except Americans

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The heli ski company in Revelstoke will be closed for the rest of the season

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Vernon district prepares for possible school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools

Most Read