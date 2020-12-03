COVID-19 reported at second South Okanagan high school

Penticton Secondary is the third school in District 67 this week to have COVID exposures

Penticton Secondary School has been added to the list of school exposures to COVID-19 by Interior Health. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Following a case at Princess Margaret Secondary, there has been a COVID exposure at Penticton Secondary School.

Interior Health’s list of school exposures shows two dates for the exposure at Penticton Secondary School on Nov. 26 and 27.

Those are the same dates listed for the exposure at Princess Margaret Secondary School.

This is the third exposure in a week at a school in School District 67 and the second high school.

The first exposure in SD67 was reported at Giant’s Head Elementary School.

This story is developing with more details to come.

