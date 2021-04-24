Royal Canadian Legion members started the parade during the 59th annual May Days celebration in 2018. (Carli Berry - File photo)

COVID cancels Rutland May Days again

Annual Rutland community celebration sidelined by pandemic for second consecutive year

COVID-19 will force the cancellation of the annual May Days celebration in Rutland for the second consecutive year.

Wendi Swarbrick, with the Rutland Park Society, which organizes the annual event, said the parade down Rutland Road North, the midway rides in the Roxby Square parking lot and other activities around Rutland Centennial Hall will have to be sidelined again until next year.

With the up and down history of May Days over the last 20 years, the park society had seen attendance reach 10,000 people the previous two years prior to last year’s cancellation, Swarbrick said.

“The last few years we’ve been able to revive it…for now we are just telling people to come next year. It’s all we can do,” she said.

May Days has been a community fixture dating back to when the Rutland Park Society was formed in 1939.

The group gathered funds and purchased the property at 180 Rutland Road North to create a park space the community of Rutland could call its own.

Initially an outdoor swimming pool was big attraction to the site, then in 1967 the Rutland Centennial Hall was built by volunteers on behalf of the society.

The society began to face some fiscal challenges and the need to update or replace the hall in the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the controversial sale of the park in 2015 to the City of Kelowna for $800,000 to accommodate the future expansion of transit services and extension of Shepherd Road to Rutland Road, both of which have since been completed.

The park also underwent phases of redevelopment of recreational use, the latest phase set to open this summer.

But attempts to build on the revenue from the land sale to replace or add a new extension to the hall failed to materialize, with Swarbrick saying the prior society board’s decision to sell the park has proven devastating to the society.

“Some of the events we used the park for in the past no longer were feasible to us because the city wouldn’t grant use of the park space. All we had left was the hall,” she said.

She said hard feelings about the land sale still resonate among long-time Rutland residents.

“It was a smack in the face to Rutland. Promises were made by the city with relation to the park that have not been kept,” she said, saying while the park has been given an upgrade since being acquired by the city the improvements fall short of what she says was promised originally.

She said the original option supported by the society featured a pickleball court and considerably more outdoor lighting, neither of which has since come to pass.

Swarbrick said the community hall continues to be well maintained with some improvements made in recent years, and has occupant tenants as well as being rented out for community events and weddings.

“A lot of those things have been cancelled in the past year because of COVID…so we are in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna BC SPCA hosts Virtual Murder Mystery Night

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion members started the parade during the 59th annual May Days celebration in 2018. (Carli Berry - File photo)
COVID cancels Rutland May Days again

Annual Rutland community celebration sidelined by pandemic for second consecutive year

Indigenous education programs have become an important aspect of the education curriculum offered in the Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District registers surplus for Indigenous student spending

COVID-19 event/activity cancellations creates $500,000 carryover for Indigenous education budget

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Kelowna country singer Karen Lee Batten tackles heartbreak in her new track Drinkin' Song. (Jason Bennett)
Kelowna country singer tackles past relationships, moving on in new song

Karen Lee Batten wants to encourage listeners that better days are ahead

Orchard Park marketing manager Vikki Webster helps put together the mall’s outdoor dining centre on April 23. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall launching outdoor dining centre

Located just outside of the entrance to the mall’s food centre, the outdoor dining centre is opening this weekend and can be accessed during the mall’s hours of operation

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)
Rental scam hits North Okanagan

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Summerland Museum photo)
Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Black’s Landing was constructed as a transportation point

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

Most Read