Crews building structure at former Summerland train station site

Crews are continuing their work at the West Summerland Station, a shelter at the site of the former railway station in Summerland.

The project is a partnership between the municipality of Summerland, the Summerland Rotary Club, the Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society, the Summerland Kinsmen, Summerland Builders Mart and private individuals.

The building and platform are intended to pay tribute to Summerland’s railway heritage. From 1915 to 1964, passenger trains stopped in Summerland at this station.

Most of the rails and ties have since been removed, and much of the railway line has been converted to a rail trail. However, a portion of the track has been left in place and a tourist train operates along this portion, passing near the site of the station.

The new West Summerland Station will include a cupola, complete with a locomotive-style weather vane.

Organizers working on the new building say it is an important location in the history of the Kettle Valley Railway as well as serving as the Summerland waypoint for travellers on the Trans Canada Trail.

