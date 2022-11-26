Crowds out for Summerland Festival of Lights

Full celebration of start of festive season had last been held in 2019

The crowds were out in downtown Summerland on the evening of Friday, Nov. 25 to launch the start of the festive season at the 35th annual Festival of Lights.

The downtown street festival featured displays of holiday lights as well as plenty of entertainment, food vendors and a children’s workshop.

READ ALSO: Summerland Festival of Lights returns

In 2020, the festival had been cancelled entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 a scaled-down version had been held.

The event is organized by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Lisa Sanders, events coordinator at the chamber, said organizers expected plenty of people at this year’s event.

“People love the festival. I’m anticipating they will come out in droves,” she said, adding that people were ready for festivities following the pandemic restrictions of previous years.

The festival had entertainment at two downtown stages, as well as beverage tasting from members of Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive wineries and craft beverage producers.

Firefighters were out collecting donations for their annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive.

The festival has attracted people from around the region and beyond since it was launched in 1987.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalSummerland

Rosa d’Aoust, eight, and Charlie d’Aoust, five, show off the craft they made at Santa’s Workshop. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Firefighters Travis Lorencz, left, and Colin Kennedy collected donations for the Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Tommy Currier, four years old, has his face painted by Ava McCallum. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Tyrone Kruger of the Penticton Indian Band prepares to perform a grass dance during the Festival of Lights. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)