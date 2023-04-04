The 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser is taking place on Sunday, May 28. (The YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

Cycle for the kids in Kelowna

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser on May 28

Get a work out in for a good cause on Sunday, May 28.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting their 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser that day to help provide low-income kids with more opportunities.

“It is so important to support our local families facing financial difficulties. Our goal is to raise $130,000 for our community,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC VP of Philanthropy Tammie Watson. “We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, local businesses and donors who are making it possible for the Y to offer accessible programs for children and youth in our community regardless of financial circumstances.”

The 45-minute stationary ride will take place outside of H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre. People can register either individually or as a team.

All of the proceeds go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign to help offer children free community initiatives like parent and mental wellness programs, after-school enrichment programs for at-risk kids, and employment programs.

To register, donate, or for more details, visit the YMCA’s website.

READ MORE: ‘Health care has to change’: Kelowna hospital foundation aims to raise $40M

READ MORE: Ukrainian construction worker brings family to Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingfundraiserKelownaOkanaganYMCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian construction worker brings family to Lake Country

Just Posted

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Former Kelowna mayor Basran sex assault trial put over until May

Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit Sajjan, visited the Hexagon Purus plant in Kelowna April 4 to highlight the federal government’s investment in clean technology. (Photo/Gary Barnes Capital News)
Kelowna zero-emissions plant reaches multi-billion dollar deal with U.S. truck manufacturer

The 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser is taking place on Sunday, May 28. (The YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)
Cycle for the kids in Kelowna

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation announced on Tuesday, April 4, the goal of raising $40 million of the next three years. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Health care has to change’: Kelowna hospital foundation aims to raise $40M

Pop-up banner image