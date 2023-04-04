Cycle for the kids in Kelowna

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser on May 28

Get a work out in for a good cause on Sunday, May 28.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting their 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser that day to help provide low-income kids with more opportunities.

“It is so important to support our local families facing financial difficulties. Our goal is to raise $130,000 for our community,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC VP of Philanthropy Tammie Watson. “We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, local businesses and donors who are making it possible for the Y to offer accessible programs for children and youth in our community regardless of financial circumstances.”

The 45-minute stationary ride will take place outside of H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre. People can register either individually or as a team.

All of the proceeds go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign to help offer children free community initiatives like parent and mental wellness programs, after-school enrichment programs for at-risk kids, and employment programs.

To register, donate, or for more details, visit the YMCA’s website.

