Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

124 riders took off from their starting positions for the annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience starting at RONA Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

MS Bike Okanagan Experience participants were met with clear skies this morning in Kelowna.

The annual event, a 158-km ride with optional shorter routes that takes place over two days, starting and finishing at the RONA Home and Garden store in Kelowna, kicked off with 124 participants this morning, taking cyclists along routes around Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Two Vancouver residents came to the event which started at 9 a.m.

“We have a friend whose (stepfather) has MS, and we’re nurses so we see it a lot at work,” said Ariella Birch.

“Our friends have been doing it for the last few years so we thought it’d be fun to raise awareness and raise some money,” said rider Jessica Smith, also from Vancouver.

“We just got into biking a few months ago,” she said.

Co-founder of the event and former co-chair of the event, Tracy Tremble whose mother has MS, said she’s pleased to see how the event has grown.

“It’s awesome, it’s great,” she said.

As of Saturday morning, $93,696.72 was raised.

