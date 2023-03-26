District hosting free egg hunt for Lake Country kids

Warm up those bunny feet, Lake Country is hosting a free Easter egg hunt on Apr. 7.
At Jack Seaton Park, families are invited for a day of games and prizes to celebrate Good Friday.
The egg hunt starts at noon for kids up to 12 years. Registration for the hunt opens at 10 a.m.
Families are asked to consider carpooling, walking, or cycling as parking will be limited. Dogs are not permitted in the park.
The Lake Country Lions Club will be selling hot dogs for lunch and the Lake Country Fire Department will be there to teach all about the department and fire safety.
Learn more on the district’s website.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on