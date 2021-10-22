Donations give warmth to White Rock Lake wildfire victims

Warm clothing is being offered to victims of the White Rock Lake fire at the Killiney Community Hall Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which the general public can come Sunday, Monday and Thursday and shop by-donation in support of fire victims. (Wendy Waters photo) Pet food is available for those impacted by the White Rock Creek wildfire at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon. (Contributed)

The worst of the fire may be over, but those devastated by the White Rock Lake blaze this summer continue to be supported by their community.

Anyone who lost their home and possessions in the wildfire is urged to come pickup warm clothing and some treats at Killiney Beach Hall.

Those in Monte Lake, Falkland, Okanagan Indian Band and other Westside communities that were impacted are welcome to take what they need today, Friday, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are also going to open it to the general public for cash donations,” organizer Wendy Waters said. “They shop and offer whatever they want. All proceeds will go to families impacted the most.”

The public is welcome to come shop Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hall.

“We do have a wonderful selection of mens’ and ladies’ winter and transitional jackets in all sizes, and as well fleece tops, sweaters and some kids as well. And winter hats, mitts, socks and scarves. Lots to choose from.”

Only cash will be accepted and monies will be turned over to the North Westside Community Association board to decide which families will benefit.

“We also have quilts and homemade chocolate-chip cookies and hot chocolate,” Waters said.

Those travelling are reminded that the Whiteman Bridge is open after 3 p.m., on the weekends and between 12-12:30 p.m. during weekdays.

Support is also being extended to those with pets who were impacted by the blaze.

The Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon has domestic animal food available for those who need it.

“We also have five boxes of human food boxes left,” said the Auxiliary, which operates the store in support of animals. The shop is located behind the Diner on Six in unit 109 at 2411 Highway 6. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is also a GoFundMe established by the Okanagan Indian Band for emergency relief for band members impacted.

To date the fund has raised more than $8,000, but its goal is to raise $50,000 by Nov. 13.

