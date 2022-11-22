Donations to be matched for YMCA at Kelowna’s Tree of Hope

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope is lighting for the 25th year on Friday, Nov. 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope is back for its 25th anniversary and looking to raise money for some local organizations this holiday season.

And this year, for every dollar donated (up to $500,000), the Stober Foundation will match the funds and give them to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and BGC Okanagan to help them reach their goals of helping families and children that need access to proper resources and services.

“The BGC Okanagan and YMCA both tackle complex societal issues and help change lives for the better,” said YMCA rep Rhonda Zakala. “The alignment of our organization’s charitable mission to address our community’s most critical needs by offering high-impact, accessible, and affordable programming makes this the ideal partnership and will have life-changing results for families in our local community.”

The money raised will go towards child care programs, summer camps, workforce training, mental health and early intervention programs and youth leadership development.

The Tree of Hope, which stands at 120 feet tall with more than 25,000 LED lights, has become a symbol in the Landmark District over the years.

“Through its history, the Tree of Hope has become a beacon for fundraising and represents Kelowna as a community known for its kindness and generosity,” said Stober Foundation Director and Lead Philanthropist Keith Brewster. “And in celebration of its 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to donate matching funds for every dollar raised for two local charities that strive every day to ensure that our community and its’ members thrive.”

The lighting of the tree is taking place on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:45 p.m.

