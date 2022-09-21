(Photo - Central Okanagan Community Food Bank/Facebook)

(Photo - Central Okanagan Community Food Bank/Facebook)

Don’t be a turkey, help out people in need around Kelowna this fall

The Central Okanagan Food Bank Thanksgiving food drive is taking place on Sept. 24, Oct. 1, & Oct. 2

You may not be thinking about it yet but Thanksgiving is just 19 days away.

And for the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB), it’s one of the busiest times of the year as they serve up to 200 new clients per month. The food bank wants to make the public aware of the increased need for volunteers over the next couple months.

The COFB had a record number of clients during the summer, as services increased by 20 per cent, making their supply inventory lower than usual as they head into the winter months. With inflation and the increased demands, there is a greater need for donations.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the COFB’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is taking place as the first major event of the fall to make sure the food bank has enough for items from Thanksgiving to Christmas and beyond. Food drives brown paper bags will be distributed throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna through this week. COFB volunteers will be going through the the cities all day Saturday to collect bags filled with non-perishable food items at people’s front doors.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive will also continue the next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2) in front of the four Save on Foods locations throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna. On site, the COFB will accept food items and cash donations.

Volunteers are in high demand and if you’re interested in joining, contact the COFB.

READ MORE: Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: First big event at Centre for Excellence in Kelowna talks aerial firefighting

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

The popular show is back for its 11th season and premieres on Sept. 26 on Discovery Canada. (HWYThruHell/Twitter)
11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

Colin Basran speaks at a provincial news conference regarding safer communities in B.C. (Photo/Province of B.C. YouTube)
Kelowna’s rep on BC Mayors’ Caucus supports safer communities report

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna