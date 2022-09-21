Don’t be a turkey, help out people in need around Kelowna this fall

You may not be thinking about it yet but Thanksgiving is just 19 days away.

And for the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB), it’s one of the busiest times of the year as they serve up to 200 new clients per month. The food bank wants to make the public aware of the increased need for volunteers over the next couple months.

The COFB had a record number of clients during the summer, as services increased by 20 per cent, making their supply inventory lower than usual as they head into the winter months. With inflation and the increased demands, there is a greater need for donations.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the COFB’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is taking place as the first major event of the fall to make sure the food bank has enough for items from Thanksgiving to Christmas and beyond. Food drives brown paper bags will be distributed throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna through this week. COFB volunteers will be going through the the cities all day Saturday to collect bags filled with non-perishable food items at people’s front doors.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive will also continue the next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2) in front of the four Save on Foods locations throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna. On site, the COFB will accept food items and cash donations.

Volunteers are in high demand and if you’re interested in joining, contact the COFB.

