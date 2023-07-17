Downtown Kelowna Block Party boasts family fun

The downtown Kelowna Block Party is back for 2023.

Presented by the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA), the event takes place Saturday, July 22 along Bernard Avenue stretching from The Sails to St. Paul Street.

It also includes portions of the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Pandosy Street.

Merchants will have sidewalk displays and pop-up shops, which will be augmented by a street market including more than 70 vendors, artisans, community groups, live music, and free family entertainment.

Highlights include:

Kerry Park

Inflatable bouncy castle, activities by YMCA and Sportball Okanagan

200 Block Bernard

Live DJ from 1130 am – 330 pm, plus a “Mystery Event” at 12:15 p.m.

300 Block Bernard

All-day dance lessons and demos by Kelowna Salsa Bachata Kizomba Society

400 Block Bernard

Westcorp Stage with live music from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

500 Block Bernard

Family Fun and Science Zone, Bubbles and Balloons, Face Painting, and Splash Zone Dunk Tank Fundraiser

1400-1500 Blocks Pandosy Street

“Chill Zone” presented by Lululemon and The Recovery Spa, Relaxation Massage by Rebalance Wellness, and Lime Scooter and E-Bike Ride Clinic 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“After the successful return of Block Party in 2022, we’re excited for the expanded event footprint and even more free, family-friendly activities in downtown Kelowna,” said Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA.

“Block Party is another event that is focused on building community while promoting visitation and commerce in downtown Kelowna.”

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions along sections of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street go into effect on Friday, July 21.

Overnight parking is not permitted in the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard or the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Pandosy. All vehicles must be removed from those areas by 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Vehicles left in the area will be towed at the owners’ expense. Signage about the closures and restrictions will be posted on Friday, July 21.

More information, including a list of activities and entertainment, is available on the DKA website.

