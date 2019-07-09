Downtown Kelowna Block Party takes to the streets this Saturday

The Downtown Kelowna Block Party is taking over the streets for the 30th year in a row this weekend.
The event will take place across the 200-400 Blocks of Bernard Ave, along with parts of Mill St., Water St., Pandosy St. and in Kerry Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, July 13.
The block party will fill downtown with family fun activities, entertainment, shopping and food.
Road closures in the area will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m:
- Bernard Ave. (from Abbott to Ellis St.)
- Water St. (from south to north laneway
- Pandosy St. (from south to north laneway)
- Mill St. (from Bernard to north laneway)
Ellis St. will remain open for north and southbound traffic.
For more event details visit downtownkelowna.com/block-party.
