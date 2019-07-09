Downtown Kelowna Block Party takes to the streets this Saturday

The event returns this Saturday for its 30th year

The Downtown Kelowna Block Party is taking over the streets for the 30th year in a row this weekend.

The event will take place across the 200-400 Blocks of Bernard Ave, along with parts of Mill St., Water St., Pandosy St. and in Kerry Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, July 13.

The block party will fill downtown with family fun activities, entertainment, shopping and food.

Map of the @DowntownKelowna Block Party set to take the streets this weekend! pic.twitter.com/EsNYlVIFFn — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 9, 2019

Road closures in the area will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m:

Bernard Ave. (from Abbott to Ellis St.)

Water St. (from south to north laneway

Pandosy St. (from south to north laneway)

Mill St. (from Bernard to north laneway)

Ellis St. will remain open for north and southbound traffic.

For more event details visit downtownkelowna.com/block-party.

