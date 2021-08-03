Downtown Kelowna vaccination clinic extended

Kelowna residents can get their shots at the Kelowna Yacht Club until Aug. 9

The drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club will be around for a little bit longer than planned.

The club is continuing its clinic, which has been running since July 30 with support from Interior Health and the Downtown Kelowna Association, until Aug. 9.

Anyone who has not received their first dose, or those looking for a second dose who received the first jab more than 28 days ago, can visit 1370 Water Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get their shot, no appointment necessary.

The clinic is one of many being hosted by Interior Health as part of the Province’s Vax for B.C. campaign.

