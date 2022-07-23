Downtown Kelowna’s Block Party back for the first time since 2019

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

For the first time since 2019, the Downtown Kelowna Association’s (DKA) Block Party returned to Bernard Avenue on Saturday, July 23.

Thousands of people walked Bernard and enjoyed over 60 companies, shops and displays. There was many food vendors, opportunities to shop local, games children and families alike, and more.

Live music was also on display throughout the day on the Westcrop Stage in Neighbourhood Plaza.

At the Family Fun Zone at Neighbourhood Square, there were science experiments, a bouncy castle, virtual reality activities, and an incredibly popular animatronic dinosaur.

DKA’s Block Party was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan Mascot Games cancelled for third straight year

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEventsKelowna

Previous story
Okanagan Mascot Games cancelled for third straight year

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Downtown Kelowna’s Block Party back for the first time since 2019

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

The Okanagan real estate industry is in the midst of a ‘cooling off’ period after robust sales and climbing housing prices over the last two years. (File photo)
Okanagan real estate market volatility cools down

Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)
Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

Pop-up banner image ×