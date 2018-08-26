Dustin Betuzzi photo

Dream Rally Okanagan returns for another year

The annual event brought smiles to 200 kids

The third annual Okanagan Dream Rally revved it’s engine with 200 kids and 200 vehicles to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Thousands of people took to the streets to watch the family friendly event for children in need, giving them the ride of their life, that they won’t soon forget.

Amazing moments captured today at the @augustmotorcars Luxury Car Rally !

The fundraiser was created by Matt August, co-founder of the August Family Foundation.Where kids get to be in the front passenger seat of a dream car for a day. Organizers hope to raise $40,000.

“Our mission with the Okanagan Dream Rally is simple. We want to put a smile on the face of a child in need and provide them with a day they will never forget,” says the event page. “With the help of incredible drivers, sponsors and those donating toward this event, we are able to raise funds for causes that have a profound impact in our community.”

