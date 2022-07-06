Dunk on the West Kelowna Warriors at Westside Daze

Westside Daze is back and so is your chance to ‘Dunk a Warrior.’

After being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westside Daze is back in full force and it’s your chance to get out, be a part of the community and meet player and staff members of the West Kelowna Warriors.

On Saturday, July 9, help the Warriors beat the summer heat by dunking them into a pool if you hit the target. There are lots of chances to dunk the team as the event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. It will occur following the parade, which the Warriors will be marching in, and it’s just one of numerous events happening throughout the day.

Westside Daze is running from July 8-10 at Memorial Park on Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors