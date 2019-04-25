The nest and pole top are cut free from a fire damaged structure and lowered by crane to the ground. Then the nest was returned to the top of the replacement transmission structure. (BC Hydro photo)

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

A nesting bald eagle has received something of a home renovation courtesy of BC Hydro crews responding to damages from a recent grass fire near Chase.

The utility provider says six of its hydro poles were damaged in the fire that began at the end of March and was under control as of April 1.

“As part of emergency response efforts to restore power, a crew of PLTs (power line technicians) and environmental field staff had to relocate a large nest with a single bald eagle egg that was found on top of a damaged wooden transmission tower,” says BC Hydro.

The egg was placed in a clean, straw=filled pale by individuals using scent-free surgical gloves, then covered and placed in a temperature-controlled environment as the nest was being removed. The removal process involved cutting the nest and pole top free from the damaged structure, lowering them to the ground by crane and then placing the nest on top of the replacement structure.

BC Hydro said after the work was complete, the mother bird was seen showing interest in the nest, eventually returning to it and the egg the following morning.

As eagles typically nest in trees, this was an unusual nest relocation for BC Hydro.

“Working with osprey isn’t anything new for our crews,” says BC Hydro, which had to move two Salmon Arm osprey nests in 2018. “They have an extensive record of nest moves guided by species-specific environment best management practices and nest mitigation procedures. Our crews don’t run into bald eagles as often.”

Read more: Salmon Arm osprey nests linked to power outages moved

Read more: New feathered residents move to Squilax

Read more: VIDEO: Kestrel chicks released into wild bring a happy end to wildfire season

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The nest and pole top are cut free from a fire damaged structure and lowered by crane to the ground. Then the nest was returned to the top of the replacement transmission structure. (BC Hydro photo)

Previous story
Okangan author shorlisted in B.C. historical writing competition
Next story
Balcomo Lodge was built in 1906

Just Posted

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

Project ReCharge is making some additions to local parks

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

No one hurt in West Kelowna rollover

The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Local Okanagan Facebook users speak on the social platform’s privacy settings

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

Most Read