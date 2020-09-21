(Lori Nicholls photo)

Ear-to-ear smiles for Kelowna woman’s 75th birthday surprise

Helen Bellinger’s early 75th birthday celebrations involved a cluster of bright yellow smiley-face balloons

A lot of smiles can be had over 75 years of life.

And to celebrate Helen Bellinger’s 75th birthday her family decided to bring her a few more.

Helen’s adult children, Lori and Todd, decided to brighten things up for their mom’s birthday with a surprise involving several yellow smiley face balloons.

Bright yellow helium-filled smiley face balloons line the ceiling of Helen Bellinger’s home. (Lori Nicholls photo)

Despite Helen’s birthday not being until November, rising COVID-19 case numbers prompted an early celebration as the family wasn’t sure they’d be able to gather for the special day.

While Todd went off to gather the balloons from Dollar Tree on Harvey Avenue, Lori and her husband Greg distracted Helen by planning a dinner at a local restaurant.

As Todd began the “very slow” drive with all of the balloons flowing out the window of his car, the surprise was nearly ruined as Helen and her husband Roy drove past on their way to dinner.

After the close call, Todd continued with his delivery. Lori said drivers were laughing and giving thumbs-ups to the small car pulling a horde of colourful yellow smiley face balloons, but a UPS driver came to the rescue, offering to provide assistance.

In the end, smiles were left on everybody’s faces.

Roy and Helen Bellinger walking into their balloon filled home on Friday, Sept. 18. (Lori Nicholls photo)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of apples

Just Posted

Morning Start: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Ear-to-ear smiles for Kelowna woman’s 75th birthday surprise

Helen Bellinger’s early 75th birthday celebrations involved a cluster of bright yellow smiley-face balloons

Blue skies are back: Environment Canada lifts Okanagan air quality advisory

Smoky skies loomed for parts of two weeks

Weekly Roundup: Anti-mask quarrel at Kelowna mall, old McDonald’s demolition scheduled

A look back at this week’s top stories

Cops For Kids ride wraps in Okanagan

No pomp, no circumstance for end of milestone 20th anniversary fundraising bicycle trip

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Okanagan company backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Vernon-based Tolko Industries sponsors art contest open to kids from kindergarten to Grade 12

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read