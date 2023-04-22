Earth Day gathering in Salmon Arm finds unique ways to focus on environment

Earth Day was celebrated with full forest fashion in Salmon Arm.
Hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm, The Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Song Sparrow Hall, the Earth Day gathering at Ross Street Plaza on April 22 was a celebration of all things Earth.
With a focus on conservation and being low-waste, the gathering featured booths from local organizations, businesses and clubs that prioritize environmentalism. Children had the opportunity to make bug houses and cardboard planters for their gardens and there were a few opportunities to take home seeds packets and saplings.
Electric vehicles were on display, Kenthen Thomas performed an educational story, Okanagan Regional Library librarian Ardie Burnham sang songs and read books to delighted children, and Song Sparrow Hall’s Clea Roddick and Craig Newnes performed live music, all while visitors checked out booths and received environmental information from local speakers.
The gathering concluded with Runaway Moon Theatre’s Walk of the Woods tree parade, which started at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and traveled down Hudson Avenue NE, showcasing elaborate tree costumes. People of all ages participated in the parade, including some walking on stilts and a few four-legged friends.
