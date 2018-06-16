Madeline Bishop, a dedicated volunteer at the Okanagan YMCA, has been chosen the recipient of the Ted Rogers Scholarship. Bishop will receive $2,500 per year for the next four years to pursue her post-secondary education. Photo: Okanagan YMCA

Education opportunity of a lifetime for Okanagan Y volunteer

Madeline Bishop receives $10,000 four-year scholarship

Her volunteer dedication as a youth leader for the Okanagan YMCA has resulted in Madeline Bishop being named a Ted Rogers Scholarship recipient.

Bishop will receive $2,500 per year for the next four years to pursue her post-secondary education.

She was totally shocked to learn she would be a scholarship recipient.

“This is so amazing,” Bishop exclaimed. “I love volunteering and working with children with special needs. I want to be a psychologist, which is what I am going to school for this fall at the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

“I love working with all the kids that come in to participate in Y programs.”

Bishop has been volunteering with the YMCA of Okanagan’s Boys in Action program for the past two years.

Nicole Hanson, child and youth manager at the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, operated by the Okanagan Y, has watched Bishop’s leadership skills grow through her dedicated weekly involvement with the program.

“Madeline always leads by example, making her a great volunteer,” Hanson said. “The fact that the children have someone they can relate to is what makes her presence so impactful.

“She often discusses her interest in child development, community advocacy and psychology, so knowing that she will be able to accomplish her goals is inspiring.”

Building on the legacy of its funding founder, the Ted Rogers Scholarship helps aspiring young leaders overcome barriers to accessing post-secondary education.

