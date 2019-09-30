Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Amanda Grace Leslie shows off her engagement ring received by the Shuswap’s Ron Beaudoin, who proposed to Leslie as the two were attending the Elton John concert in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 24. (File photo)

Elton John’s Your Song is now Ron Beaudoin and Amanda Grace Leslie’s song.

As if attending the legendary pop musician’s Sept. 24 Vancouver stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour wasn’t already an occasion to be remembered, the Shuswap man made the evening unforgettable for Leslie. During John’s performance of Your Song, a hit from his 1970 self-titled album, Beaudoin got down on one knee, opened a small illuminated jewelry box in front of Leslie and asked her to marry him.

Before proposing, Beaudoin asked a fellow concertgoer if he would film the occasion. Accepting that honour was Neal McDonough. At the time, Beadoin didn’t recognize McDonough from his long career in front of the camera, having appeared in films The Minority Report and Captain America: The First Avenger, and on numerous television series including Band of Brothers, Suits, Van Helsing, Arrow and Desperate Housewives. McDonough briefly turns the camera towards himself to congratulate the happy couple.

Beaudoin told the media that the proposal was spontaneous. He’d bought the tickets two days before the concert and the ring shortly after in Vancouver.

