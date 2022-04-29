Enormous ‘garage’ sale returns to Okanagan College Kelowna

Trunk Sale to go down on May 28 in parking lot

Are you a garage sale fanatic? A collector of trinkets, or just need to top up your wardrobe?

How about over 100 ‘garage’ sales in one location?

May 28 marks the return of the Spring Trunk Sale at Okanagan College Kelowna, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Otherwise, the event has been a staple for the community for 18 years, giving residents the chance to reuse and recycle unneeded quality material.

Organized by the Regional District Waste Reduction Office, Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart called the trunk sale “unique”, and “a mega garage sale from the back of vehicles, one convenient location, (with) tons of bargains.”

“It’s a family-friendly way to spend a Saturday morning.”

Anybody who wishes to be a seller can register online at rdco.com/trunksale, which opens on May 2.

At the end of the sale, a number of charities, including The Kelowna and District SHARE Society and Canadian Diabetes Clothesline, will be on-site to collect unsold goods that sellers do not want to take back home.

The Okanagan Mission Lions Club will be volunteering their hours throughout the day.

Rain or shine, the event will run on May 28 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1000 KLO Road.

