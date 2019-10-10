Esther the Wonder Pig takes an afternoon snooze on her plant-based Haven mattress. (Submitted-Haven Mattress Co)

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her purchase of a plant-based mattress by Okanagan company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Esther the Wonder Pig is not your typical vegan activist.

Rescued back in 2012 and now living on a farm with her two loving parents, Esther has built up quite the social media after encouraging others to lead a cruelty-free and compassionate lifestyle. Esther has helped many who want to make the switch to all things plant-based.

Her latest announcement was the purchase of a plant-based mattress made by Kelowna’s very own company Haven Mattress Co. to her 1,400,000 Facebook audience.

READ MORE: Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Later that same week Esther had her friend (Greta Thunberg) over to share cupcakes and chat about politics and sustainability.

Greta Thunberg is the 15-year-old girl from Sweden who began the #FridaysForFuture protests, a worldwide movement urging international governments to take climate action seriously and to start making legislative changes.

ALSO READ: Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Shuswap students

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

Central Okanagan-Similkameen and Kelowna-Lake Country make up the two districts

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Crash along Byrns Road in Kelowna leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her latest purchase of a plant-based mattress by Kelowna company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price… Continue reading

Most Read