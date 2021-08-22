Event to raise awareness of opioid crisis to be held in Kelowna

Helen Jennens will be holding an event on International Overdose Awareness day on Tuesday, Aug. 31

A Kelowna mother will be hosting a public event to raise awareness of the opioid crisis in B.C., after she lost two sons to opioids.

Helen Jennens will be holding an event on International Overdose Awareness day on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

The event will start at Kerry Park at 1480 Mill St. and will end with a walk to the sails for a candlelight vigil. Councillor Loyal Wooldridge will open the evening with a welcome from the city, and a number of service providers will also be present at the event.

Living Positive will be hosting naloxone training workshops and UBCO will be demonstrating a drug testing machine designed to detect contaminants in substances.

Jennens will also be presenting a new initiative from Moms Stop The Harm called “The Stronger Together Project”.

Moms Stop The Harm is a network of Canadian families whose loved ones have died from substance misuse. The network advocates for a harm reduction approach to the opioid crisis and wants communities to treat people who use substances with respect and compassion.

The event will feature live music and a time slot where people that have lost a loved one to drug harms can walk up to a microphone and share their name.

The event is open to the public, said Jennens, and participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols to the best of their ability.

