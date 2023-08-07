Explore the 2023 Prize Home Lottery

Don’t miss the Sept. 4 deadline for your chance to win the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley, valued at more than $2.3 million. Photo courtesy PNE

How many square feet does it take to fit four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a rec room, den/listening lounge, and a legal one-bedroom basement suite? Oh, not much – just a spacious 3,773 sq.ft.

The 2023 PNE Prize Home, located in Langley, is valued at over $2.3 million and boasts carefully chosen fixtures, a stunning location next to a greenway, and a beautiful back yard where one lucky winner can relax.

From the kitchen to bathrooms, everything in this home was chosen with purpose. Featuring stunning white shaker-style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers and matte black hardware, quartz countertops, and white oak wood accents, the 2023 Prize Home has a timeless feel. The large island with ample storage, eating bar and a deep, farmhouse-style apron front sink ensures that the kitchen is the heart of the home.

This year’s grand prize also features all-electric appliances and has an EV charging port in the garage. But that’s not all – this energy-efficient home is also outfitted with triple-glaze windows (for both quietness and efficiency), added insulation, and heat recovery ventilation. In short, whether it’s summer or winter, it’s perfect for conserving electricity.

Of course, there are more prizes in the lottery than just the home: people who order tickets could win a travel trailer, a Harley-Davidson motorbike, a cruise to the Caribbean, or even a hot tub. In addition to the physical prizes, there are five cash prizes valued at $10,000 each, and guests can also buy tickets for the 50-50 Draw. There are five total cars in this year’s draw and one lucky winner will walk away with the Fair bonus draw, which will be given away at the Fair on Aug. 24.

The Prize Home Lottery Grand Prize deadline is Sept. 4.

19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

