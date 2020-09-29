Explosion after early morning fire in Olalla

A trailer parked on Crown Land caught fire in the early hours of the morning

Olalla residents received an early wake-up call after a fire and explosion on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

One of several trailers parked on Crown land in Olalla caught fire, with the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responding after receiving the call at 2:30 a.m.

“It was about three quarters gone when we got there, and it was parked under really big pine trees, and they were destroyed basically by the fire,” said Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

Although the fire had spread to the grass around the camper, the conditions were in the residents’ favour and none of the other campers were damaged.

“They were all threatened, luckily there was no wind and with the one explosion that happened didn’t ignite any of the other trailers,” said Bosscha. “We don’t know yet whether it was a gas tank on a generator or the tires on the trailer.”

READ MORE: Late night car fire wakes residents in Penticton

Once the fire department arrived on the scene, it took the 15 firefighters about 15 minutes to tackle the fire. Bosscha said the lack of wind was a major saving grace.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

No burn injuries were reported, the owner of the trailer was reported as having some smoke inhalation from attempting to rescue objects from the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years
Next story
Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in Kelowna

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Mandatory mask policy coming to Capital News Centre

The new policy comes into effect Oct. 1

RDCO to issue open burning permits for eligible property owners

Permits will be issued to those who qualify and meet the requirements of local fire protection bylaws

BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Boot takes leave of absence from Summerland council

Mayor is seeking election at provincial level on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Explosion after early morning fire in Olalla

A trailer parked on Crown Land caught fire in the early hours of the morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

A GoFundMe is being set up for Mike Courtney

Fire at North Okanagan pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Most Read