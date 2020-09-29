Explosion after early morning fire in Olalla

A trailer parked on Crown Land caught fire in the early hours of the morning

Olalla residents received an early wake-up call after a fire and explosion on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

One of several trailers parked on Crown land in Olalla caught fire, with the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responding after receiving the call at 2:30 a.m.

“It was about three quarters gone when we got there, and it was parked under really big pine trees, and they were destroyed basically by the fire,” said Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

Although the fire had spread to the grass around the camper, the conditions were in the residents’ favour and none of the other campers were damaged.

“They were all threatened, luckily there was no wind and with the one explosion that happened didn’t ignite any of the other trailers,” said Bosscha. “We don’t know yet whether it was a gas tank on a generator or the tires on the trailer.”

Once the fire department arrived on the scene, it took the 15 firefighters about 15 minutes to tackle the fire. Bosscha said the lack of wind was a major saving grace.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

No burn injuries were reported, the owner of the trailer was reported as having some smoke inhalation from attempting to rescue objects from the fire.

