Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Celebrate autumn with Vikings, live Celtic music and history in Fintry.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate and would love for all to join the party Sept. 16. They’re presenting the Okanagan Vikings, the Triskele Celtic Singers, the Highlanders pipe band and other musicians to entertain throughout the day.

When not checking out the vendors’ booths, tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, take the little ones to the kids’ area, ask firefighters to spray from a fire hose and enjoy food and ice cream.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on-leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

For more information about Sunday’s fair, email caballero@shaw.ca.

