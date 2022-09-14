Fall festivities return for the season with the Kelowna Scarecrow Festival

The one-day event is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Rutland Lions Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the summer comes to an end and the leaves begin to change, the fall activities are ramping up, starting with the Kelowna Scarecrow Festival.

Attendees of the 12th annual event taking place in Rutland will be able to start getting into the fall season with live music and entertainment, games, various food vendors, local shopping and more.

The main event is the scarecrow competition, where people can build their own scarecrow and see who creates the best one. It costs $25 to build and compete with proceeds going to the Salvation Army and the Kelowna and District S.H.A.R.E. Society. Scarecrows are limited.

“We are proud to be producing the revitalized Scarecrow Festival for the first time this year,” said Christina Ferreira, Impact Events brand management owner. “The one-day, family-friendly event offers something for everyone and is a welcome opportunity for community members to get out, have some fun, get a family photo taken in our photobooth sponsored by Telus and enjoy Rutland.”

Admission is free for this one-day event, which is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Rutland Lions Park at 175 Gray Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

READ MORE: Lake Country man speaks out after alleged violent assault

READ MORE: LOVE YOU campaign supports Kelowna Women’s Shelter

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityEventsHalloweenKelowna