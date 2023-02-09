Family farmer dress-up at Lake Country Museum over Family Day weekend

The Lake Country Museum and Archives has some fun planned for Family Day weekend.
The weekend of Feb. 18-20, families can make memories with a farm dress-up photoshoot.
The museum will have a variety of farm costumes available for families to put on and take photos in.
There will also be various activities to teach kids and adults alike about seed planting, organic farming, and water conservation.
Admission is free. The event runs each day from 1 to 4 p.m.
