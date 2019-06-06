Mace Desilets helps his daughter Ellie drop her line into Salmon Arm Bay during the 2017 kids’ fishing derby in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot / Salmon Arm Observer)

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than fishing with dad?

The 20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend will be taking place throughout the province over Father’s Day weekend, June 15 and 16.

No prior fishing experience is necessary and hands-on instruction, as well as loaner equipment, will be available.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” said Jessica Yarwood, Family Fishing Society of BC provincial co-ordinator.

“By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment, the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

READ MORE: Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

There will be 24 various free events held across the Thompson Okanagan region.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” added Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society of BC president.

“We would love to see fishing with dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with mom.”

The family fishing society was established in 2001 to encourage new anglers as well as promote and co-ordinate angling initiatives geared towards youth and family participation.

This will be the 20th year of the licence-free fishing weekend.

READ MORE: Go Fish program returns to encourage kids to fish

For more information about event times and locations, check out the website bcfamilyfishing.com.

