Family-friendly scavenger hunt in downtown Kelowna starts today

The event starts today (Oct. 3) and will run for the next three weeks (until Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.)

Kelowna-area families are invited to take to the streets for a scavenger hunt in downtown Kelowna.

This Culture Days Scavenger Hunt promises prizes, arts, culture and more.

Attendees will visit local businesses, answer fun questions, take pictures and visit artist displays with numerous prizes available to be won along the way. It is a family-friendly, free event featuring the work of 11 local artists.

“The Rotary Centre for the Arts, the host, and Kelowna hub of Culture Days for the past three years is excited to launch this free family-friendly community experience featuring public art, cultural landmarks, local businesses and artists,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Rotary Centre for the Arts. “The Scavenger Hunt is easy to participate in and a great way to experience culture and art in our community.”

In downtown Kelowna, participants will find the work of local artists in the windows of various businesses, and QR code posters directing them to the free mobile app, Actionbound.

Either explore downtown and participate within the app or pick up a hard-copy Scavenger Hunt activity guide at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Box Office (420 Cawston Ave).

Featured artists include Moozhan Ahmadzadegan, Art Felt Collective, Cool Arts, Matt Ferguson, Brian Joubert, Angie Marchinkow, Lindsay Peltz, Megan Roberts, Tyler Keeton Robbins, David Doody, Leanna Spanza and Nicole Young.

Participating downtown businesses include Bean Scene Coffee Works on Bernard Ave., Beach Ave Clothing (Formerly Blonde), Bia Boro, Frock & Fellow, Lost Together, Mosaic Books, Morgane, Opus Art Supplies, Textile Apparel, TigerLilly Clothing, Okanagan Heritage Museum, Kelowna Art Gallery, and The Alternator in the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Visit Culturedays.ca for more information.

