Family raises funds for animal lover’s legacy

The family of Amiee Parks raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA at a Kelowna golf tournament

The family and friends of Aimee Parks once again raised big money for the BC SPCA.

Parks an avid animal lover and volunteer of the Kelowna BC SPCA died in 2014.

Her family has since tried to carry on her legacy with an annual golf tournament that raises funds for the shelter.

Jenny Matechuk the community fundraising officer based at the Kelowna shelter, says she is grateful Parks’ family chose the BC SPCA to be the recipient for the tournament proceeds.

“Aimee was a special volunteer with a big heart and a real love for animals. Our thoughts are with those who love Aimee and organized the tournament in her honour.”

This is the third year the tournament has been held at Michaelbrook Golf Club and this year the fundraiser brought in $5,000 for the Kelowna shelter.

Parks family came from all over the world to attend the tournament including her home country of England.

