Father’s Day in Kelowna in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna celebrated

Father’s Day weekend has come and gone, but the occasion had residents of Kelowna running around the city to celebrate!

To commemorate the jam-packed family centred weekend we created a community photo album of your posts.

Happy Baby Daddy Day 👨‍👦‍👦 A post shared by Somer Hayes (@somerhayze) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

I’m the Captain now. A post shared by Jamie Turner (@kelownajt) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:03am PDT

Fishermen. Day 167 June 16th, 2018 A post shared by Katana McKenzie (@katanamckenzie) on Jun 16, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT

First time kayaking A post shared by Brittany (@calisheepsheep) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:13am PDT

How did you enjoy your scroll through the weekend wrap? Is there something you would like to see us add? If you want to be featured tag us in your Instagram or Facebook posts.

