Father’s Day in Kelowna in your words

Father’s Day weekend has come and gone, but the occasion had residents of Kelowna running around the city to celebrate!
To commemorate the jam-packed family centred weekend we created a community photo album of your posts.
This is one of my favourite photos of my DH (Dear Husband, for those of you not familiar with mom internet language). Something tough had just happened (I honestly can’t remember what!) and Marcus had stepped in to remedy the situation, as dads do. They all came in for a good hug at the end of it all and I *actually* got a candid shot! How rarely that happens, right? 😊 * * But I love that it shows Marcus’ caring side, his love for his boys. Those long arms that can embrace all three no problem, and room for one more in that hug! Good thing, as we wait for the arrival of a November baby. 🍼👼 * * Happy Father’s Day @marcusschmaling – you do so much for this family. Thanks for carrying the weight while I’ve been sick this pregnancy. I look forward to hearing your sermon this morning at church! ❤️❤️ #fathersday #lovethem #practicewhatyoupreach
How did you enjoy your scroll through the weekend wrap? Is there something you would like to see us add? If you want to be featured tag us in your Instagram or Facebook posts.
